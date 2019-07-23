Diverse Infotech Embraces Digital Manufacturing for 4.0 Indian Enterprises

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following content is a press release. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Introduces ready-to-use best practices for automotive and industrial manufacturing component manufacturers. Gurugram, India, July 23, 2019: Diverse Infotech, an SAP Gold Partner with expertise on architecting and deploying niche solutions for Indian enterprises, unveils its new focus for the 4th industrial revolution - Adoption of an integrated approach to optimize production planning and decision-making. This will be key for the success of manufacturing operations of future enterprises. To ensure the seamless execution of the manufacturing processes SAPs Digital Manufacturing Cloud solution has been selected. A state-of-the-art manufacturing execution system (MES) of near real-time data and analytics. This will provide actionable insights of manufacturing data for businesses. On the occasion, Meenal Grover, CEO, Diverse Infotech said, As India is transcending through a digital transformation journey, organizations are scouting to gain value from the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). Connecting the four Ms of manufacturing Man, Material, Method and Machine, helps get the manufacturing intelligence and visibility one needs to run in real-time. Cutting-edge technologies around robotics, automation, machine learning, artificial intelligence etc. are revolutionizing the way companies function. Adhering to adapt to these structural changes calls for the manufacturing firms to invest in going through a learning curve to be able to decide best, how can they plan for their transformation. We are also unveiling our new ready-to-plug manufacturing solution MAFEX primarily addressing the distinctive use of Diverse Infotech, we conduct regular information sessions, webinars and meetings to share knowledge and educate customers on whats in store for them with the new possibilities. Some of the most impacted industries with digital transformation in manufacturing are the automobile industry, the pharma industry and the telecom industry that has undoubtedly been one of the leading growth factors for the Indian economy. About Diverse Infotech: https://www.diverseinfotech.com/As an SAP Gold Partner, Diverse Infotech is an IT Consulting and Software Solutions company headquartered at Gurugram. With business operations across India, Middle East, USA, Diverse Infotech has carved a distinctive image in addressing complex business challenges. With proven credentials in SAP Consulting, New Implementations, Applications Maintenance & Support, Web Development and Mobile Development, Diverse Infotech currently staffs over 100 employees. PWRPWR