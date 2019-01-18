Diversion of food grains: Food min Hussain asks officials implement doorstep delivery ration scheme

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) After he detected diversion of food grains during a midnight raid in the Mundka area here, Food and Supplies Minister Imran Hussain Friday directed officials to take steps to implement the government's doorstep ration delivery scheme. Hussain had found local people allegedly being beaten up by ration mafia who were diverting 15 quintals of foodg rains from a Food Corporation of India (FCI) godown in the area Thursday night. The minister had received a tip-off about the illegal diversion of huge quantity of ration to a flour mill from the godown in outer Delhi, an official statement said. Hussain directed the commissioner, Food and Civil Supplies, to immediately rush an Enforcement Team and a Quick Response Team so that the vehicles carrying the ration do not escape, it said. A truck that was being used to carry the food grains was impounded and police has launched a probe in the matter, the statement said. "During the preliminary enquiry, it was found that 24 bags of wheat weighing 12 quintals and six bags of rice weighing three quintals, a total of 15 quintals of food grains, bearing the stamp and logo of the FCI, were being clandestinely diverted to a flour mill from the godown," it said. The minister directed the commissioner to increase vigil and ensure that the food grains are delivered to the targeted sections of the society timely. He also asked officials of the department to take steps to implement the doorstep delivery of food grains approved by the Delhi cabinet. PTI VIT VIT AQSAQS