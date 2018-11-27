Divorce petition: Peter Mukerjea seeks access to bank locker

Mumbai, Nov 27 (PTI) Peter Mukerjea, an accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, Tuesday moved an application before a special CBI court here seeking permission to operate his bank locker for handing over ornaments belonging to his wife Indrani according to the consented terms of their divorce petition.The application was submitted before special court judge J C Jagdale who is trying the case.Peter and Indrani, who is the prime accused in the 2012 murder case, had filed for divorce in the Bandra family court in September under Hindu Marriage Act.Sheena was the daughter of Indrani out of her previous relationship.According to the consent terms executed by Peter and Indrani, they would mutually settle their dispute and exchange articles belonging to each other, stated Peter's petition.Peter is supposed to hand over articles belonging to Indrani which are currently kept in his locker at a bank in suburban Worli, it stated.Peter requested the court to direct the jail authorities concerned to make a provision for him to visit the bank and operate his locker, it stated.The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will file its reply on Peter's petition on November 30, its counsel Bharat Badami said Tuesday.Peter is currently lodged in the Arthur Road jail in Mumbai.According to the prosecution, Sheena (24) was killed allegedly by Indrani with the help of her former husband Sanjeev Khanna in a car in Mumbai in April 2012.A partially-burnt body, believed to be of Sheena, was found in Pen taluka in coastal Raigad district in May 2012.However, the alleged murder came to light only in August 2015 when Indrani's driver Shyamvar Rai spilled beans on the crime during his interrogation for possessing a firearm.Subsequently, police arrested Indrani and Khanna.Later, Peter was also arrested for allegedly being part of a conspiracy to kill Sheena.The prosecution had stated that Indrani was not happy with Sheena's relationship with Rahul, the son of Peter from his previous wife. PTI AVI NSK ZMN