Divya Khosla Kumar to star in John Abraham's 'Satyameva Jayate 2'

Mumbai, May 23 (PTI) Divya Khosla Kumar is likely to return to acting with the sequel of John Abraham-starrer "Satyameva Jayate".Divya made her acting debut in Bollywood opposite Akshay Kumar in "Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyon". After her marriage to producer Bhushan Kumar she directed two youth centric films "Yaariyan" and "Sanam Re".According to sources close to the development, Divya has been approached for the sequel of "Satyameva Jayate" and she has signed the film on the dotted line.Directed by Milap Zaveri, "Satyameva Jayate", an action-drama featured John and Manoj Bajpayee in the lead. The film narrated the story of a cop (Bajpayee), who has been given the task to catch a person named Vir (John), who is on a spree of killing corrupt police officials. Both Bajpayee and John fight for the same reason but they are divided by law. The film will go on floors this year.Milap is currently working on his next directorial venture "Marjaavaan" starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria. While John is busy with Anees Bazmee's "Pagalpanti". PTI KKP SHDSHD