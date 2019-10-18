Diwali bonus for nearly 6 lakh Rajasthan employees

Jaipur, Oct 18 (PTI) The Rajasthan government on Friday announced Diwali bonus for nearly six lakh state employees. The maximum payable bonus for 2018-19 would be Rs 6,774, a release said. The bonus will also be given to the panchayat samiti, and zila parishad employees as well. "The payment of bonus would have an additional financial burden of Rs 406 crore on the state exchequer," the release added. PTI SDA RDKRDK