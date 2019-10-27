Diwali celebrated in Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh, Oct 27 (PTI) Diwali was celebrated across Punjab and Haryana on Sunday with great fervour, gaiety and enthusiasm.There was a festive spirit in the two states and their joint capital Chandigarh with people thronging the market places for the last-minute shopping.Devotees queued up at temples and gurdwaras across Punjab and Haryana to pay obeisance.Diyas (earthen lamps), candles and electric lights dotted houses and people exchanged sweets and gifts on the occasion.Meanwhile, the security was tightened across the two states and the union territory, especially in and around vital installations, markets and places of worship, officials said.The people also burst crackers at various places.The holy Sikh shrine Golden Temple in Amritsar was illuminated with a newly-installed special lighting system and traditional 'diyas'.It witnessed a huge rush of devotees who took a dip in its holy tank and offered prayers.The task force of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee was also deployed in the periphery of the Golden Temple.'Langar' (community kitchen) arrangements were made for devotees who will stay in the temple all through Diwali night.Bandi Chhor Divas, the festival which coincides with Diwali was also celebrated across Punjab, Haryana and other areas. The festival marks the historical release of the sixth Sikh guru, Guru Hargobind, along with 52 kings, from the Mughal prison in 1620.After his release, Guru Hargobind directly reached the Golden Temple and the holy city was illuminated as people lit 'diyas' to celebrate the occasion. PTI CHS VSD AD