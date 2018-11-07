Diwali celebrated with fervour in Kashmir

Srinagar, Nov 7 (PTI)Diwali was celebrated in Kashmir with religious fervour and gaiety amid prayers for peace in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.Security forces posted here also joined civilians in celebrating the festival of lights.People thronged temples in the city and elsewhere in the Valley to offer prayers.Children and youngsters were seen bursting crackers while the elders exchanged greetings and sweets. PTI SSB ANBANB