DJ killed as truck hits scooter in northwest Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) A 24-year-old Disc Jockey (DJ) was killed after a truck allegedly hit his scooter while trying to overtake the two-wheeler in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar, police said Tuesday. The DJ, identified as Monu, a resident of Lal Bagh, was run over by the truck outside Mandi Gate in Azadpur Mandi on Monday night, they said, adding the police were informed about the incident at 10:40 pm. The scooter rider was hit by an unknown truck, a senior police officer said. Preliminary investigation suggest the speeding truck was trying to overtake the scooter during which it hit the two-wheeler after which its driver fled the spot leaving Monu injured. The DJ was rushed to the Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital where he was declared brought dead, he said. A case was registered and the matter is being probed, he added. Police said there are no CCTV cameras in or around the area where the incident took place. The truck has not been identified yet and efforts are to nab the accused, they said.