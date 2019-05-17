DJ Snake Releases Music Video for “Enzo”

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)DJ Snake recently released the video for his all-star hip hop anthem Enzo ft. Offset, 21 Savage, Gucci Mane and Sheck Wes. Directed by Daps, Enzo stars each of the tracks featured artists alongside DJ Snake himself. Right from its epic opening shot - a real life embodiment of the Ferrari logos prancing horse - the black-and-white visual proves to be unforgettably iconic. The music video has been released via Geffen Records on April 24, has also premiered as a Zane Lowes World Record on Apple Musics Beats 1. The hard-hitting but hypnotic track reveals DJ Snakes deep roots in hip-hop and showcases some of the genres most vital artists: Offset (of the platinum-selling, Grammy Award-nominated trio Migos), 21 Savage (whose critically acclaimed 2018 album i am > i was debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200), Gucci Mane (the trap pioneer and Founder of 1017 Records), and Sheck Wes (a 20-year-old Harlem songwriter/rapper known for his triple-platinum breakthrough single Mo Bamba). Last month, DJ Snake delivered one of Coachella 2019s most-talked-about moments by bringing Cardi B, Ozuna, and Selena Gomez on stage for the first-ever live performance of their massive hit song Taki Taki. Having also recently performed the sold-out Pardon My French at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre, hes now gearing up to appear at many of the worlds biggest summer festivals. Known offstage as William, the international artist has embraced the Indian culture. He attributes a lot of importance to the country for influencing some of his greatest hits, Lean On and Magenta Riddim to name a few. Having shot two of his music videos here, he has visited the country numerous times in addition to celebrating New Years Eve and Holi with his Indian fans. During his last visit, he met some of the biggest names in Bollywood including Shah Rukh Khan, Parineeti Chopra and Varun Dhawan. DJ Snake has collaborated with Tanaaz Bhatia led Bottomline media, a Mumbai based leading international music marketing agency for alliances, brand and Bollywood projects in India. Were very excited to work with William and his team on new projects for India, Tanaaz says. In an earlier interview he is quoted to have said, "India is possibly my favourite country in the world. To be able to come and play in more cities than I have before is going to be for sure one of the highlights of 2019," With his electrifying new single, Enzo, making the likes of Badshah grooving, we cant wait to see whats further in store. DJ Snake, Selena Gomez, Cardi B and Ozuna Coachella 2019. Image: DJ Snake - Enzo PWRPWR