DJB to create lake behind Raj Ghat for groundwater rejuvenation, museum at Kilokri

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) The Delhi Jal Board Wednesday said it will build a 40-acre lake at the existing depressions behind Raj Ghat for groundwater rejuvenation and a water museum at Kilokri in northeast Delhi.The board has approved Rs 36.51 crore for the creation of the lake and Rs 12 crore for the museum.Water for the lake, which will be created near the Raj Ghat bus depot, will be sourced from the Delhi Gate sewage treatment plant (STP) which can treat 15 million gallons of waste water per day.Currently, the STP discharges the treated water into the Yamuna. Provision of landscaping has also been included in the proposal for development of the lake, a DJB statement said.The site identified for the lake used to be an ash pond for the Raj Ghat power plant. It has not been utilised since the closure of the plant."This project will be crucial in developing biodiversity of the Yamuna floodplain. It will also reduce 675 kg of organic load pollutant flowing into the Yamuna," the statement said.The board also approved the construction of a water museum, training centre and water body at Kilokri."The water museum will disperse information related to water, waste water, rainwater and historical relation of Delhi with the Yamuna river," the statement said.It will also have a dedicated training centre for schools kids, professionals, RWAs, NGOs and public at large where training for water conservation, rainwater harvesting, water body conservation, lake rejuvenation, and groundwater recharge etc will be provided. PTI