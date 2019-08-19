DJB to rejuvenate 12 water bodies using Phytorid technology

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) The Delhi Jal Board on Monday approved a project to rejuvenate 12 water bodies in the city using phytorid treatment technology, which involves creating constructed wetlands, and also extended a scheme for regularisation of unauthorised water connections.At a meeting, the board also approved the procurement of 4,000 safety kits which will be given free to sewage workers and private labourers engaged in de-silting and cleaning of sewers, drains and septic tanks.In a statement, the utility said it has approved a project to rejuvenate 12 water bodies using the Phytorid treatment technology of capacity 400 and 150 kiloliters per day."The work includes the construction of Phytorid beds along with screen chamber, collection tank, sedimentation tank, installation of hypo-dosing system and excavation of lake in case of dry water bodies," the statement said.The DJB has already taken up work to rejuvenate 155 water bodies under a project approved in December 2018. The board also gave its nod to extend a scheme of regularisation of unauthorised water connections at a nominal rate of Rs 500 per connection for domestic consumers, and Rs 1,500 for commercial and industrial units till March 31, 2020. PTI GVS SNE TIRTIR