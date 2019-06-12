DJB under AAP achieved much more than it did under Cong, BJP rule: Mohaniya

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Rejecting the charge of water crisis in the city, Delhi Jal Board Vice-Chairman Dinesh Mohaniya Wednesday said the water body under the AAP government has achieved much more in the last four years than it did under the Congress and the BJP rule.The Aam Aadmi Party launched a counter-offensive on the BJP, a day after saffron party leaders held protests outside the DJB office here and held its CEO "captive" for nearly 10 hours over alleged lack of water supply in the city. The protest ended early Wednesday after the officer called police.AAP leader Raghav Chadha accused the BJP leaders of having a "picnic" in the DJB premises and politicising the issue to hide their own failures. He dubbed the party as a 'Delhi drama company'. "There is no water crisis in the city. The DJB under the AAP government has achieved much to what it has under the Congress and the BJP rule," Mohaniya said.He said the water capacity of the DJB rose significantly after the AAP came to power in 2015 and it laid pipelines in 600 unauthorised colonies, large areas not having supply covered, including border areas like Sangam Vihar, Deoli Najafgarh.Mohaniya also rejected the BJP's charge that there is no summer action plan for the DJB and said it is under implementation. Chadha said no government has supplied piped water in Delhi's history, the way the AAP government has done. "In fact, June 2019 marks an extraordinary situation where the DJB is actually running at 105 per cent of its own capacity in order to cater to the growing demand for water," Chadha said.He added that the BJP leaders could not point to a single problem in Delhi's water supply to officials."The real concern of the BJP is that for the last 4.5 years, the Arvind Kejriwal government has been cracking down on illegal private water supply and the tanker mafia, which has been run with the direct support of the BJP and the Congress over the last decades," Chadha alleged. He said this action was due to a power tussle between BJP leaders Goel, Vijendra Gupta and Manoj Tiwari to become chief ministerial candidate."The only reason the drama company is in action is because Manoj Tiwari, Vijay Goel and Vijendra Gupta are in a power tussle within the BJP to become chief ministerial face. All three leaders are trying to outmanoeuvre the others with zero concern for the people of the city," he alleged.Hailing the AAP government's efforts to bring huge population under piped water supply in the city, Chadha said less than half of the city had access to the DJB supplied water before Arvind Kejriwal took over in 2015. The number shot up to 80-85 per cent in the last four-and-half years. PTI AG VIT PR KJ