Djibouti prez, L&T chairman Naik, late scribe Kuldip Nayar named for Padma awards

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) President of Djibouti Ismail Omar Guelleh, L&T chairman A M Naik, late journalist Kuldip Nayar, late actor Kadar Khan and cricketer Gautam Gambhir were among the 112 prominent personalities who were named on Friday for conferment of this year's Padma awards.Folk artist Teejan Bai, Guelleh, Naik and theatre actor Balwant Moreshwar Purandare will be honoured with Padma Vibhushan, former CAG V K Shunglu, former union minister Kariya Munda, Akali leader S S Dhindsa were named for Padma Bhushan, which will be conferred by President Ram Nath Kovind in March-April.Late actor Kadar Khan, cricketer Gautam Gambhir and former diplomat S Jaishankar are among 94 persons named for Padma Shri, the Home Ministry announced. PTI ACB SKL ACB INDIND