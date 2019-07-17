DL-DU-Admissions Over 63,000 admissions in Delhi University after fourth cut-off

New Delhi,Jul 16 (PTI) Over 63,000 students have taken admissions to Delhi University's 62,000 seats after fourth cut-off,according to data shared by the varsity.Till Tuesday,the second day of the admission after the fourth cut-offs were announced by the varsity last week,63,725 admissions had taken place, which means that the university has over admitted students.The number of withdrawals stands at 1697.Till Monday, 58,558 admissions had taken place after 1577 withdrawals. After the third cut-off list, 52,813 admissions had taken place to the varsity.This year, the varsity has effected a 10 per cent increase in seats for the economically weaker section (EWS) category under postgraduate and undergraduate courses. The number of seats for undergraduate courses has increased to 62,000. Separate cut-offs for the EWS category have also been released. PTI SLB RCJ