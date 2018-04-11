DLF Brands opens two Disney & Me stores in Noida, Gurgaon

New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) DLF Brands today announced the opening of two Disney & Me stores in Noida and Gurgaon through a licensing arrangement with Disney Consumer Products in India.

They will offer a wide range of products across the US-based companys brands including Disney, Marvel and Star Wars reflecting the popular stories and characters.

The stores will carry exclusive fashion lines and a global range of toys and novelty items for kids between 3-12 years.

The two stores, located in Mall of India in Noida and Ambience Mall in Gurgaon, are owned and operated by DLF brands, the company said in a statement.

"We have curated the best of Disney, Marvel and Star Wars merchandise to provide something for every kid,? said Timmy Sarna, MD, DLF Brands.

Each store will feature six zones -- Disneys Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse, Disney Princesses, Frozen, Marvels Avengers, Spider-Man and Star Wars.

Kids and families will get to experience stories and characters at the store, said Abhishek Maheshwari, Country Head, Disney India. PTI MJH RKL SA