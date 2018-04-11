scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

DLF Brands opens two Disney & Me stores in Noida, Gurgaon

New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) DLF Brands today announced the opening of two Disney & Me stores in Noida and Gurgaon through a licensing arrangement with Disney Consumer Products in India.

They will offer a wide range of products across the US-based companys brands including Disney, Marvel and Star Wars reflecting the popular stories and characters.

The stores will carry exclusive fashion lines and a global range of toys and novelty items for kids between 3-12 years.

The two stores, located in Mall of India in Noida and Ambience Mall in Gurgaon, are owned and operated by DLF brands, the company said in a statement.

"We have curated the best of Disney, Marvel and Star Wars merchandise to provide something for every kid,? said Timmy Sarna, MD, DLF Brands.

Each store will feature six zones -- Disneys Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse, Disney Princesses, Frozen, Marvels Avengers, Spider-Man and Star Wars.

Kids and families will get to experience stories and characters at the store, said Abhishek Maheshwari, Country Head, Disney India. PTI MJH RKL SA

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Payoff Time for ITC

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos