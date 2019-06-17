DLF CYBERHUB and AMPM Caf� Celebrated Father's Day With Harley-Davidson Riders

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) GURUGRAM, India, June 17, 2019/PRNewswire/ --DLF CYBERHUB collaborated with their new addition AMPM Caf to host the owners of Iconic American motorcycle brand Harley- Davidson for an exclusive Father's Day breakfast. Around 50 motorcyclistsconsisting of H.O.G. Capital chapter members gathered to be a part of Father's day special themed ride. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/923683/DLF_CYBERHUB_HOG_Breakfast_ride.jpg )After the ride, the H.O.G. members arrived at DLF CYBERHUB as father-son duo to enjoy a hearty breakfast. Special arrangements were made for the riders to park their machines at the Amphitheatre. The venue was indeed a visual spectacle as the multiple riders came in roaring for the celebration. Upon arriving at AMPM Caf, the bikers were welcomed for a delectable spread.Mr. Atul Atri, Centre Head, DLF CYBERHUB shares, "At DLF CYBERHUB, our constant endeavor is to encourage our F&B brands to elevate the customer experience and make it even more worthwhile with every visit. Consumer initiatives such as Father's Day celebration with H.O.G. members at AMPM is a testimony to this commitment catering to our 3 key pillars: family, food, and entertainment. We take pride in creating multiple entertainment touch points that has helped us in carving a niche for CYBERHUB and successfully establish it as largest entertainment destination in this immensely competitive environment.About DLF CYBERHUB DLF CYBERHUB is a unique, one-of-its-kind concept in India - A premium socializing zone that has food & entertainment at its core. However, it is the ambience that makes CYBERHUB an unparalleled experience and an ideal destination for art and cultural shows, media launches, displays, lifestyle shoots, TV programmers. Uniquely designed Spaces, World-class design and structural ambience with roof top terrace, amphitheatre, exhibit area and media room allow for stimulating entertainment options. Adding an extra zing to everything.Source: DLF CYBERHUB PWRPWR