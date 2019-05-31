DLF CYBERHUB Gears up for ICC Cricket World Cup With CRIC MANIA

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, May 31, 2019/PRNewswire/ --India is a cricket crazy nation, where the sport is considered nothing less than a religion. Once in four years, the entire nation experiences World Cup Fever and that time has arrived with the commencement of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. DLF CYBERHUB and KINGFISHER Premium Packaged Drinking Water are all set to celebrate cricket with CRIC MANIA for the entire season.(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/895646/DLF_CYBERHUB_CRIC_MANIA.jpg )The gala kick-started with an electrifying evening of music treat by Punjabi artists and powerhouse of talent - Sukhe, Musical Doctorz and Shrey Sean, who performed live at DLF CYBERHUB on May 29, 2019. The corporates and millennials grooved to the beats of the famous Punjabi tracks such as Jaguar, Coka and many more. Being the heart of the millennium city Gurugram, DLF CYBERHUB is the favourite hangout for family and friends to catch up all the sports action. Cricket rules the heart of almost every Indian and to create the enthusiasm and euphoria for the World Cup, CYBERHUB brings vibrant dcor, installations, fanfare and various activations and offers for the entire season. Get ready for one the biggest live screening in Gurugram as all the matches will be screened on the big LED Screen of the amphitheatre. More than 60% of the restaurants will be offering Buy 2 Get 2 Free. In addition, CYBERHUB will be giving up to 50% cashback through vouchers to all their diners. More than 70% of the restaurants would be introducing special deals for their customers.Atul Atri, Centre Head, DLF CYBERHUB sharing his excitement, said, "Cricket is certainly one of the games that all Indians breathe, eat and sleep. DLF CYBERHUB, one of NCR's most swish and sprawling centres for high-end bars and restaurants, never fails to strike a chord with sports aficionados. Along with the live screening and incredible deals, there will be face art artists along with the cheer leaders when India will be playing, so as to add to the excitement of the audience. There will be live DJ, dhols and special lighting effect by Gobo and Strobe Lights."India will be playing their first match on June 5 against South Africa and against Pakistan on June 16. The matches will mostly be screened starting 3 pm and they will go on beyond 11 pm. The special dcor at CYBERHUB shall give the cricket fans a wholesome experience and thrill of watching a match live, like watching in a stadium. In addition, there will be corporate tournaments like Gully Cricket, Human Foosball, Life Size Table Cricket and others.About DLF CYBERHUB: DLF CYBERHUB, located in Gurugram, is a unique, one of its kind concept in India - A premium socializing zone that has food & entertainment at its core. However, it is the ambience that makes CYBERHUB an unparalleled experience and an ideal destination for art and cultural shows, media launches, displays, lifestyle shoots, TV programmers. Uniquely designed spaces, world-class design and structural ambience with roof top terrace, amphitheatre, exhibit area and media room allow for stimulating entertainment options. Adding an extra zing to everything. Source: DLF CYBERHUB PWRPWR