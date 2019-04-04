DLF Promenade Turns Blue on World Autism Day

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, April 4, 2019/PRNewswire/ --DLF Promenade organized Autism Awareness campaign on 'Word Autism Day' - April 2, 2019 in association with NGO - Autism Center for Excellence (ACE) - to augment support towards acceptance and inclusion of children living with autism and special needs into mainstream society. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/846858/DLF_Promenade_World_Autism_Day.jpg)The awareness campaign took place for three days from March 31st - April 2nd , 2019 wherein the mall witnessed prominent artists performing live at the atrium to raise awareness about autism across Delhi-NCR region.On World Autism Day, the mall turned blue to show support towards the cause and encouraged the public to support people living with autism and promote equality, equity and inclusion.About DLF PromenadeA mall for the trend-conscious, by the virtue of its offerings, DLF Promenade has earned the distinction of being the city's only fashion destination. The mall caters to customers who are looking for a quality shopping experience coupled with a chic ambience. DLF Promenade not only boasts of some of the best brands in the fashion retail industry, it also offers some rather exclusive value additions. Housed in the mall are Kiddyland the largest outdoor play area for kids, The Hub a one-of-a-kind open air lifestyle space comprising cafs, dancing fountain and the city's largest LED screen. With its strong anchors like Zara, Marks & Spencer, PVR Icon Cinemas and the Eat Food Lounge, DLF Promenade completes the mall experience for all its patrons. In addition to its fashion and beauty portfolio, the mall offers a strong mix of Food & Beverage brands. Offering a 360-degree shopping experience, DLF Promenade never fails to offer you your next moment of fashion.Source: DLF Promenade PWRPWR