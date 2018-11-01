DLF Q2 profit jumps 26 times to Rs 374.74 cr; revenue up 32%

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Realty major DLF Ltd's net profit jumped over 26 times to Rs 374.74 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal.Its net profit stood at Rs 14.16 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.The profit rose sharply as it earned a profit of Rs 239.01 crore from associate companies and joint ventures.Total income rose to Rs 2,304.9 crore in the July-September period of this fiscal from Rs 1,751.34 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.DLF has a joint venture with Singapore's sovereign fund GIC in its rental arm DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd (DCCDL). DLF has 66.66 per cent stake in the JV while GIC has the rest. PTI MJH MR