DLF Q3 profit tanks 92% to Rs 335.15 cr

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Realty major DLF Tuesday reported a 92 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit at Rs 335.15 crore for the third quarter of this fiscal, as it had posted an exceptional profit in the year-ago period from stake sale in rental arm to GIC. Its net profit stood at Rs 4,091.27 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.Total income, however, rose to Rs 2,405.89 crore during October-December quarter of 2018-19 fiscal year from Rs 1,855.21 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.The profit fell due to exceptional gain of Rs 8,569.34 crore during the third quarter of 2017-18 fiscal, mainly on the back of promoters stake sale in rental arm DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd. Promoters had infused funds into DLF Ltd to reduce debt. PTI MJH MRMR