DLF shares crash 11.5 pc amid CBI searching official premises

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Shares of DLF crashed 11.5 per cent Friday after its official premises were searched during an operation in the morning. The stock cracked 11.50 per cent to settle at Rs 157.05 on the BSE. Intra-day, it plummeted 18.45 per cent to Rs 144.70. At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), shares of the company dived 10.26 per cent to close at Rs 159.50 apiece. In terms of equity volume, 19.94 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 2 crore shares changed hands at the NSE during the day. The company's market valuation also fell by Rs 3,639.82 crore to Rs 28,025.18 crore on the BSE. Meanwhile, the BSE sought clarification from DLF Ltd on January 25, 2019, with reference to news that DLF cracks after CBI raids offices. In more trouble for senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, the CBI booked the former Haryana chief minister on cheating and corruption charges in connection with land acquisition in Gurgaon that favoured private builders and also conducted searches at 20 locations including his Rohtak residence. The CBI also named in the FIR Additional Chief Secretary Haryana Trilok Chand Gupta, who was the then chief administrator, HUDA, along with 15 builders including DLF, Emaar MGF, Buzz Hotels, Ansals whose official premises were searched during the operation in the morning, officials said. PTI SUM HRS