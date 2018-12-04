DLF Wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, Becomes the Only Company Globally to Get 11 Sword of Honour Awards in a Single Year

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) GURUGRAM, India, December 4, 2018/PRNewswire/ --India's leading real estate company DLF Ltd., today announced that its rental business has been conferred the prestigious 'Sword of Honour' for various sites across India by the British Safety Council, for demonstrating excellence in the management of health and safety risks. With this, DLF now enjoys the distinction of being the only entity in the world to have won 11 Sword of Honour awards for its multiple sites in a single year. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/793415/DLF_Logo.jpg )'Sword of Honour' is widely recognised as the pinnacle of achievement in health and safety management. It is instituted to reward companies that have implemented global best practices in this field. To compete for the Sword of Honour, an organization has to first achieve the highest rating of 'Five stars' (92% score or above) in the British Safety Council's health audit scheme. The organization must then demonstrate to an independent panel of experts that they excel in health and safety management across their businesses.On receiving the multiple Sword of Honour, Mr. Sriram Khattar, Managing Director, Rental Business said: "We are extremely pleased to have been awarded 11 Sword of Honour awards by British Safety Council. It is a moment of great pride for DLF and the country as we are the first real estate company globally to win 11 Sword of Honour awards in a single year. Being recognized for setting global benchmarks reaffirms our commitment to ensure that our workplaces have the highest health and safety standards.""'Sword of Honour' is a testament to our passion, drive and commitment to safety. We continue to strive for excellence by adhering to global safety standards at our workplaces. The Sword of Honour awards that have been conferred upon us cover 80% of our rental portfolio which reiterates our stature as the preferred workplace partners across markets in India," he further added.Lawrence Waterman, Chairman of the British Safety Council, said: "On behalf of the board of trustees and staff of the British Safety Council, I would like to congratulate DLF on achieving the very highest standards of health, safety and environmental management. Excellence at this level is very hard won. We are proud to have supported you in your achievements, and I am delighted that you have chosen to celebrate with us today."DLF has received the 'Sword of Honour' for the following 11 sites:DLF Office Complexes, Gurugram (17 office buildings)DLF CyberHub, GurugramDLF Cybercity, HyderabadDLF iPark and DLF IT SEZ, KolkataDLF IT Park and DLF City Centre, ChandigarhDLF Centre, DelhiDLF Mall of India, NoidaDLF Emporio Mall, DelhiDLF Promenade Mall, DelhiDLF Place Saket Mall, DelhiMulti-Level Car Parking in DLF Capitol Point, Delhi & DLF South Square, Delhi About - DLF Ltd: DLF has over 70 years of track record of sustained growth, customer satisfaction and innovation. DLF has development potential of 227 million square feet. At present, the company has a total of close to 6 million square feet under construction and approximately 17 million square feet of planned projects.DLF's primary business is development of residential, commercial and retail properties. The company has a unique business model with earnings arising from development and rentals. Its exposure across businesses, segments and geographies, mitigates any down-cycles in the market.To learn more, please visit: www.dlf.in.About - British Safety Council In 2004, British Safety Council became a government-regulated awarding organisation and has since developed a full suite of health and safety qualifications in the national framework. With its involvement in the Olympics, British Safety Council was granted the official status of Supplier of health and safety training and consultancy services (ODA) to the London 2012 Games.Our founder James Tye was an evangelical campaigner who helped transform the British way of life. His efforts led directly to the groundbreaking 1974 Health and Safety at Work Act, as well as to the introduction of car seat belts. British Safety Council job is to help professionals achieve high standards; to protect both their staff and the future of their business.To learn more, please visit: https://www.britsafe.org/.Source: DLF PWRPWR