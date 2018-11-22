DLF's 11 commercial projects get British Safety Council awards

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) Realty major DLF Thursday said it has been awarded by the British Safety Council for achieving highest standard in health and safety risk management in 11 of its commercial projects. The 'Sword of Honour' award recognises companies that have implemented global best practices in the management of health and safety risk. DLF's MD (Rental Business) Sriram Khattar said these awards cover 80 per cent of the company's rental portfolio. The company has more than 30 million sq ft of rent yielding commercial assets with annual rental income of over Rs 3,000 crore. The 11 projects include DLF Office Complexes (17 buildings) and Cyber Hub at Gurugram. Among others, DLF's corporate office in the national capital and various properties in Hyderabad, Kolkata and Chandigarh have also won the award. "Being recognised for setting global benchmarks reaffirms our commitment to ensure that our workplaces have the highest health and safety standards," Khattar said. PTI MJH DRR