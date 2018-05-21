scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

DLFs Q4 net profit up 66% at Rs 247.73 cr

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) Realty major DLFs consolidated net profit rose by 66 per cent to Rs 247.73 crore in the fourth quarter of last fiscal.

Its net profit stood at Rs 149.14 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income, however, fell to Rs 1,845.92 crore during January-March quarter of last fiscal from Rs 2,511.37 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

During the full 2017-18 fiscal, the companys net profit jumped sharply to Rs 4,463.86 crore from Rs 714.79 crore in the previous year.

Total income, however, fell to Rs 7,663.71 crore last fiscal from Rs 8,940.51 crore in the 2016-17 financial year. PTI MJH MR MR

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Payoff Time for ITC

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos