DMA seeks more representation of elected members in NMC

New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) The Delhi Medical Association on Saturday expressed reservations over the National Medical Commission Bill, and urged that elected members should be given "more representation" in the proposed NMC. The DMA, in an executive meeting held here, discussed and deliberated upon the bill, which was introduced in Lok Sabha on July 22 by Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan. Those present in the meeting felt that the NMC "consisted of nominated members mainly rather than elected members," the DMA said in a statement. The Delhi Medical Association demands "more representation" be given to the elected representatives of the medical fraternity, it said. "The provision of giving licences to persons related to the field of modern medicines and allowing them to practice as community health workers under certain circumstances and places will lead to creation of a new force of quacks which will be difficult to control," the association said. Doctors and medical students across the country have been opposing the bill. The bill provides for setting up of a National Medical Commission (NMC) in place of the Medical Council of India (MCI) and repeal of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. PTI KND SNESNE