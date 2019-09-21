DMC issues notice to UP's Shia Waqf Board chairman over his film

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) Delhi's minorities panel DMC has issued a notice to Uttar Pradesh's Shia Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi over his upcoming film 'Aisha' and directed him not to proceed with the project claiming it to be "derogatory".Zafarul Islam Khan, chairman of the Delhi Minorities Commission (DMC), has also written a letter to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), saying the film will be banned if it is released in Delhi.Rizvi told PTI he was yet to receive the notice from the DMC."It will be responded whenever it is received by me," he said.The notice has been issued to Rizvi on the basis of media reports and complaints from some people in Delhi, Khan said."Rizvi has been ordered by the commission to file a reply by October 2, explaining the rationale of the film project, update on the project and if any certification has been applied for or received from the CBFC," he said.In his letter to the CBFC, Khan has requested the panel to deny certification to the "sacrilegious" film.It has been complained that the film is "derogatory" and has "enraged" many Muslims in the country, Khan said.The DMC notice to Rizvi also contains an interim order saying he should desist from proceeding with the film project while the matter is "sub judice" at the commission which has quasi judicial powers.The film is likely to be released in 2020, a statement from Rizvi said. PTI VIT NIT KJ