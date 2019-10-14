DMCC Awarded 'Global Free Zone of the Year' for a Record Fifth Consecutive Year

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) - The Financial Times' fDi Magazine awarded DMCC with 'Global Free Zone of the Year'- DMCC claimed seven awards in total and was recognised for supporting SMEs both regionally and internationally- 1,868 new companies joined DMCC in 2018DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DMCC the world's flagship Free Zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise was awarded Global Free Zone of the Year 2019 by Financial Times' fDi Magazine for a fifth consecutive year. DMCC was also awarded with: Global Free Zone of The Year for SMEs; Middle East Free Zone of The Year; and Middle East Free Zone of The Year for SMEs.To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8626951-dmcc-awarded-global-free-zone-of-the-year/Additionally, fDi selected DMCC for: The Thought Leadership Award in recognition of its The Future of Trade report, the DMCC Knowledge Series and its international engagement strategy; TheMarketing Slogan Award for its Made for Trade tagline; and The Expansions Award in acknowledgement of numerous DMCC member companies expanding their operations within the Free Zone."DMCC has worked tirelessly over the years to create a marketplace that removes barriers to trade, and enables others to do business. Customer centricity is at the core of our approach, and today we are proud to help over 16,000 companies grow their enterprise," Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC. "To be officially recognised as the number one Free Zone in the world is something special, and suggests that our strategy is working. Looking ahead, we will continue to enhance the commercial ecosystem we provide, and continue to deliver for all of the ambitious companies within it," he added.85 global free zones were nominated in the 2019 competition and were assessed against a comprehensive range of criteria."DMCC's continued success in our rankings is testament to its dynamic, innovative and forward-thinking approach, which has helped it keep up momentum in the face of ever-increasing competition. We applaud DMCC and its management for this achievement," said Courtney Fingar, Editor-in-chief, fDi Magazine.DMCC Free Zone attracts the world's most ambitious companies, adding over 1,800 members in 2018, and almost 1000 in H1 2019. With an average annual growth rate of nearly 30% over the last decade, DMCC has brought significant FDI to Dubai by giving companies access to the fastest-growing global markets.Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1009174/DMCC_Corporate_2019.mp4Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1009677/DMCC.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1009140/DMCC_Logo.jpg PWRPWR