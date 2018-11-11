DMICDC Logistics Data Services extends operations to south-eastern corridor

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) DMICDC Logistics Data Services (DLDS) said it has launched its digital container tracking solution at the ports of Chennai, Visakhapatnam and Krishnapatnam.The single-window tracking solution, Logistics Data Bank (LDB), was launched at the three ports on November 1, 2018, the company said in a statement.LDB's services are now operational across seven ports of India at 14 port terminals, signalling growing appetite of the Indian logistics sector to streamline its supply chain operations, it added."DLDS' foray into south-eastern ports is part of its plan to make its services available across all container port terminals of the country. This system has helped in improving efficiency among supply chain operations through advanced ICT technologies," said Alkesh Sharma, CEO and Managing Director, Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (DMICDC)."The system will soon be operational in other major ports in the country," he added.DLDS is a joint venture between the Government of India represented by National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT) and Japanese IT major NEC Corporation, with 50:50 equity participation.LDB, which currently handles 70 per cent of India's container volume, began its operations in the western corridor at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), and extended its container tracking services to Hazira and Mundra ports of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ). PTI ABMABM