DMK candidate seeks to withdraw election petition

Chennai, Mar 11 (PTI) DMK's losing candidate in the 2016 by-election to Thirupparankundram assembly constituency Monday moved the Madras High Court seeking to withdraw his election petition over which the court had already reserved its orders. S Saravanan, who had challenged the victory of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (AIADMK) A K Bose in the by-election held on November 19, 2016, filed a plea, saying he wanted to withdraw his election petition.Bose had died in August, 2018.Justice P Velmurugan had earlier reserved his order on the petition.The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader's counsel made a mention before Justice Velmurugan to expedite the verdict on the election petition. The withdrawal petition was filed in the backdrop of the Election Commission announcing by-elections to 18 assembly constituencies leaving out three other vacant seats, including Thirupparankundram. It had cited pending court cases as the reason for not declaring by-polls in the three seats. PTI CORR NVG VS RHL