DMK chief Stalin meets Sonia, Rahul

(Eds: Adding more inputs) New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) A day before a crucial opposition meeting in Delhi, DMK president M K Stalin met Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Sunday and discussed a range of issues.Stalin, DMK leaders M Kanimozhi and A Raja, met Sonia Gandhi and wished her on her birthday."Shri Stalin and senior members of the DMK, visited Sonia Ji in Delhi today, to wish her on her birthday. We had a warm & cordial meeting & discussed a range of issues," Rahul Gandhi tweeted after the meeting."I look forward to continuing our dialogue & to strengthening our alliance, that has stood the test of time," he said.A meeting of opposition parties to discuss a grand alliance against the Bharatiya Janata Party for the 2019 Lok Sabha election is scheduled Monday in the national capital. PTI ASK KJ