DMK lauds TN govt for work to tackle cyclone

Chennai, Nov 16 (PTI) DMK President M K Stalin on Friday lauded the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority for its efforts to tackle the severe cyclonic storm 'Gaja,' that has crossed the state's coast.The main opposition DMK appreciating a government body especially for its work during a natural disaster is rare.Stalin, who is the leader of the opposition said in a tweet, Tamil Nadu has been affected by a cyclone again and this time 'Gaja.' "The way the @tnsdma (Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority) took preparatory efforts (to tackle the cyclone) is praiseworthy," he said.Stalin said the "rulers," an apparent reference to the ruling AIADMK should extend "cooperation," to the State agency for its work in the wake of the cyclone making a landfall.He, however, said it is "necessary for the government machinery to act with the speed of a storm in taking up relief work."The Dravidian major relentlessly targeted the ruling AIADMK over the 2015 Chennai floods and for not taking appropriate steps to prevent the deluge.Stalin also urged his party men to take up relief work and work alongside the government in carrying out relief operations. PTI VGN SS DVDV