DMK leader A Raja booked for making derogatory remarks against TN CM

Perambalur (TN), Dec 9 (PTI) A case has been registered against DMK leader and former Union minister A Raja for allegedly making derogatory remarks and levelling allegations of corruption against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his cabinet colleagues during a protest in September.According to local police, the case was registered based on a complaint filed by an AIADMK functionary on December 7.Raja has been charged with "criminal intimidation, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace" under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the officer said."Raja took part in the protest held on September 18. The complainant has accused Raja of making derogatory remarks against TN CM and cabinet ministers besides levelling unfounded corruption allegations," the officer said.On September 18, the opposition DMK staged state-wide protests against the AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu, with party chief MK Stalin leading the charge in Salem.Besides Stalin, his son Udhayanidhi, sister Kanimozhi and senior DMK leaders including Durai Murugan and Dayanidhi Maran participated in the protests.Raja had led the protest at Perambalur, a district in central Tamil Nadu. PTI CPB GVS