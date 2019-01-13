DMK seeks detailed probe in Kodanad break-in case by special commission

Chennai, Jan 13 (PTI) Opposition DMK in Tamil Nadu said Sunday the Centre should form a special commission to probe allegations made against Chief Minister K Palaniswami in the Kodanad estate break-in case.Palaniswami has rejected the allegations made against him by those accused in the case, saying the police will investigate the matter.The demand for a special inquiry commission to probe the case was made by DMK chief M K Stalin after former Tehelka editor Samuel Mathew released a video in Delhi on Friday in which the accused allegedly linked the chief minister to the break-in. Palaniswami has denied his involvement.Stalin said as an opposition party DMK seeks the resignation of Chief Minister Palaniswami "immediately"."A special commission of enquiry should be formed by the Centre and the investigation should be monitored by the Madras High Court.The President and the Governor should seek an explanation from the chief Minister in this matter", he said at a press conference at Anna Arivalayam, the party headquarters, hereStalin said the DMK has sought an appointment from the Raj Bhavan on Monday to meet Governor Banwarilal Purohit to take up the matter with him. He also did not rule out the possibility that the DMK would not hesitate to take legal options if proper investigations do not begin on the issue. BJP Tamil Nadu President Tamilisai Sounderarajan said it was the duty of the chief minister to prove himself that he was not involved in the issue."Yesterday, the chief minister had said it (the issue) has come up due to political conspiracy. Whatever the reason may be, there is no second thought that the chief minister has the duty to prove himself that he is not involved in the matter", she told reporters.Refuting allegations made against him by those accused in the Kodanad estate break-in case, Palaniswami on Saturday said police would probe the matter."Yesterday (Friday), former Tehelka editor Samuel Mathews had released a video which links me to an incident (break-in) that happened in Amma's Kodanad estate on April 24, 2017. This (charge) is completely contrary to facts and there is no iota of truth in it," he had said.In April 2017, the security guard of the Kodanad estate, for chief minister J Jayalalithaa's retreat home in the hilly district of Nilgiris, was found dead.It emerged during the probe that Jayalalithaa's former driver C Kanagaraj and K V Sayan had allegedly planned the crime.A total of 10 people had been arrested in the case, with a charge sheet also being filed later.Kanagaraj and Sayan's wife and daughter were killed in separate road accidents during the probe, withanother employee of the property was found dead, in a case of suspected suicide.PTI VIJ IND ANBANB