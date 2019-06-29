DMK slams Centre's "compulsory retirement" of govt officials

Chennai, Jun 29 (PTI) The DMK Saturday slammed the BJP-led Centre over its "compulsory retirement plan" for central government employees, adding that enough job opportunities were not being created for the populace of the country. In an editorial in party mouthpiece 'Murasoli', the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) likened issues related to unemployment under the BJP rule to "threats from hungry wolves waiting to devour their prey". It said non-creation of new job opportunities, increasein unemployment and not filling existing vacancies were thethree-fold serious issues on the job front under the BJP-leddispensation."The central BJP government has ordered compulsoryretirement after evaluating work (eligibility) of employeeswho have either put in 30 years of service or completed 55 years of age," the editorial stated. "Due to this order, all employees who have completed 55 years of age in central government departments shouldbe prepared to go home," it said.The party organ, citing news reports, also claimed thatas a result of the Centre's directive, as many as 3 lakhemployees of Indian Railways and 18,000 from Southern Railway will be affected.The DMK said though Prime Minister Narendra Modi hadassured 2 crore jobs in the run-up to 2014 Lok Sabha polls, he could not deliver on the promise in the last five years.Only a few lakh job openings were created and it was not only woefully inadequate to the very huge requirement, but also did not help address the serious unemployment situation in the country, the daily said."The pain of unemployment peaked in the BJP regime which was unprecedented in the last 45 years," the editorial added. Recently, the Centre had sacked 12 Income Tax officers on charges of corruption, forgery and professional misconduct besides demoting four joint commissioner-rank officers to deputy commissioner-rank over graft charges. Also, the Centre had dismissed from service 15 seniorcustoms and central excise officials, including one of therank of principal commissioner, on charges of corruption andbribery. PTI VGN APR SRY