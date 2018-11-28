DMK ups ante on Mekedatu project; convenes meet to chalk out plan

Chennai, Nov 28 (PTI) The DMK Wednesday called for a meeting of its alliance and friendly parties here Thursday to deliberate the Central Water Commission (CWC) allowing Karnataka to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for a balancing reservoir at Mekedatu across the Cauvery river.A day after DMK president M K Stalin slammed the Centre for the nod, the main opposition party said the meeting would be held at its party headquarters Thursday where it is expected to chalk out a political strategy on the issue.The CWC has recently given its go-ahead to Karnataka for preparing a DPR for a proposed balancing reservoir-cum-drinking water project at Mekedatu.Stalin had hit out at the AIADMK government as well for what he called the incumbent regime's "negligent" attitude that resulted in the Centre's permission to Karnataka.The leader of opposition in the Assembly had wanted the Tamil Nadu government to approach the Supreme Court to obtain stay for the Centre's permission and Karnataka's efforts for a dam.On Tuesday, Chief Minister K Palaniswami had urged the Centre to withdraw its permission to Karnataka for preparing a DPR for the project.Reacting to the Tamil Nadu government's demand, Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy had asserted that the project has to come into effect. PTI VGN ROH KJKJ