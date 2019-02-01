DND shut due to farmers' rally: Police

Noida (UP), Feb 1 (PTI) The Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) flyway connecting Uttar Pradesh with the national capital was shut on Friday evening as a huge mass of farmers marched on the road in a rally, officials said.The Delhi Traffic Police cautioned commuters asking them to take alternate routes between Delhi and Noida suggesting usage of NH-9 instead of the DND to those moving to Ghazipur via Mayur Vihar."Due to the rally/protest by farmers, the DND road between Noida and Delhi has been shut," the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted at 5 pm. Earlier in the day, it issued an advisory stating traffic movement on NH-24, Kalindi Kunj, Sarita Vihar, Mathura Road, and from DND to Ashram was likely to be impacted due to the rally.The Noida Traffic Police said there could be diversions made on the route as per requirements."People are advised to use alternate roads via Mayur Vihar and Kalindi Kunj for movement between Noida and Delhi to avoid inconvenience," it had said in the advisory. Vehicular movement on the crucial route had come to a crawl this evening, with several commuters sharing their agony on social media."Coming back to Delhi from Noida? Avoid roads. Take the metro.The traffic is insane. 2 hours for a 35 min route. And I have still not reached," said a Twitter user. PTI KIS/AMPIND TIRTIR