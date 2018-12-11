DNIF Wins 'Security Product Company of the Year' Award at DSCI Excellence Awards 2018

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, December 11, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Organized annually by NASSCOM's Data Security Council of India (DSCI), DSCI Excellence Awards is the country's most coveted security awards that recognize leading innovations in the cyber security sectorThe NASSCOM-DSCI excellence awards are held annually at the Annual Information Security Summit (AISS) to recognize, honor and reward organizations for the exemplary work carried out in the field of security and privacy, and reward visionary leaders and products in the space. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/796709/DNIF_Logo.jpg )DNIF, a product launched by NETMONASTERY in 2015, won the award in the 'Security Product Company of the Year' category. This award is presented to companies that have developed futuristic and innovative cyber security products that address real risks, build resilience, increase trustworthiness and create a conducive environment for businesses; thus, enabling organizations to harness security as a lever for business growth.The Jury panel for this award category comprised of senior leaders from the corporate sector and government/ academia, enhancing the credibility of awards managed by DSCI with process partner being PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC). The jury included veterans in the industry, Dr. Sanjay Bahl, Director General at CERT-In; Mr. Anand Pande, CISO at GSTN; Mr. Sameer Ratolikar, Executive VP and CISO at HDFC Bank and Mr. Baljinder Singh, Global Head of Digital Transformation & Global CIO at EXL.Congratulating DNIF on winning the award, Rama Vedashree, CEO, DSCI, said, "We congratulate NETMONASTERY team for winning DSCI Excellence Award for Security Product company of the year. DSCI has been and will continue to work with the government and industry to evangelise and catalyse these young Security Product Innovators become leaders not only in India but also across the globe.""We are incredibly grateful and deeply honored to receive this industry-wide acclaim from NASSCOM-DSCI. At DNIF we are focused on simplifying the system and making cyber security effective and affordable. This distinction is an endorsement of our approach to helping clients with growing data volumes and cyber security complexities," said Shomiron Das Gupta, Founder, and CEO of NETMONASTERY.About DNIF:DNIF is a Next-Gen SIEM that's easy to use and deploy, leverages on big data analytics and machine learning; and specifically designed to bring in multiple data-driven functionalities like SOAR, UEBA, Security Analytics, Threat Hunting and Security Datalakes together onto a single platform. DNIF empowers organizations with meaningful insights, process efficiency, better manageability, and reduced risks. The product, developed by NETMONASTERY in 2015, has been extremely successful and is used by the biggest players in the BFSI, NBFC, Telecom, and e-commerce space. DNIF is also used by a large number of companies that are a part of India's critical infrastructure program. A vast majority of managed security service providers use DNIF as their core for service delivery.About DSCI:Data Security Council of India (DSCI), is a not-for-profit, industry body on data protection in India, setup by NASSCOM, committed to making the cyberspace safe, secure and trusted by establishing best practices, standards, and initiatives in cybersecurity and privacy. To further its objectives, DSCI engages with governments and their agencies, regulators, industry sectors, industry associations and think tanks for policy advocacy, thought leadership, capacity building and outreach activities.Source: NETMONASTERY Network Security Pvt. Ltd PWRPWR