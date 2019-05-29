Do not want to be a minister due to health reasons, Jaitley writes to PM

Specials
New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) Ending all speculations, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he does not want to be a minister in the new BJP government due to health reasons. In the four-paragraph letter, Jaitley said he had orally informed Modi about his desire not to be a part of the new BJP government to enable him to concentrate on treatment and health. "I am writing to you to formally request you that I should be allowed a reasonable time for myself, my treatment and my health, and therefore, not be a part of any responsibility, for the present, in the new government," he wrote. PTI JD ANZ ANZ ANUANU
