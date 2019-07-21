Doctor arrested for 'duping' man

Jaipur, Jul 21 (PTI) The Special Operations Group of the Rajasthan Police Sunday arrested a doctor for allegedly duping a man on the pretext of securing contract works for him in new medical colleges of the state.Special Operation Group's Additional Director General Anil Paliwal said Dr Parul Sharma, a product of Jaipur's SMS Medical College was arrested from Sikar.Primary investigations have revealed that the accused doctor took a total of Rs 66 lakh from one Puran Yadav on different occasions, promising him the award of tenders in new medical colleges, said the police officer.Dr Sharma also said he can help people in getting recruited on posts of lab technicians and clerks in new colleges. Complainant Yadav had met the doctor through a common acquaintance in 2017. In his complaint, Yadav said the doctor often boasted of strong political connections."Dr Sharma also gave fake work orders, said ADG Paliwal.The accused is being interrogated, he added. PTI SDA RAXRAX