Doctor arrested for raping minor patient in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) A doctor has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor patient in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri area, police said Friday. The accused has been identified as Joginder Singh, a resident of Rohini. According to the police, the alleged rape took place on Wednesday morning when the girl had gone to the doctor's clinic for treatment. A case has been registered at Sultanpuri police police station under IPC section 376 (rape) and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police said. The doctor has been arrested and investigation is in progress, a senior police officer said. PTI NIT SMN