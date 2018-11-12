Doctor found dead at his residence in northwest Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) The body of a 65-year-old doctor was found at his residence in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area Monday, police said.The police received a call at around 10.30 am, following which they rushed to the spot and found the body of the man on a bed, they added.The deceased was identified as Mukim, a medical practitioner, the police said, adding that no injury marks were found on the body.The door of the house was found open, so it seemed to be a "friendly entry", the police said, adding that however, an almirah in the house was found ransacked.The exact cause of the death would be ascertained after post-mortem, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Aslam Khan said.During a preliminary probe, the police learnt that Mukim was alone at home after his daughter, a teacher, left for school at 7.30 am, the DCP added. PTI AMP RC