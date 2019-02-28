Doctor gets Rs 12.29 L compensation for injuries in accident

Thane, Feb 28 (PTI) The Thane Motor Accident ClaimsTribunal (MACT) in Maharashtra has awarded a compensation of Rs 12.29 lakh to a 37-year-old doctor who received grievous injuries in a road accident in 2009.MACT member and principal district judge Virendra GBisht last week ordered the offending vehicle's owner and theNew India Assurance Company Limited to jointly and severally make the payment to Dr Gulrez Rahimoddin Mansuri.The claimant, who worked as regional medical officerat a well-known hospital, told the tribunal that he wasreturning from Lonavla (hill station in neighbouring Punedistrict) to Mumbai on his motorcycle on November 12, 2009when a trailer hit his bike on Panvel-Sion road.He received severe injuries in the accident and wasadvised complete bed rest for six months.He told the tribunal that he spent over Rs 4 lakh onmedicines, hospitalisation and other expenses, and lodged aclaim of Rs 50 lakh against both the opponents.The trailer's insurer opposed the claim, saying he wasriding the motorcycle in a rash and negligent manner due towhich he lost control over the wheels and his vehicle dashedagainst the trailer which was moving at moderate speed.The insurance firm further said no permanent disability was established on record by the claimant.After hearing both the sides, judge Bisht said Mansuriclaimed permanent partial disability to the extent of 62 percent. "But there is no scientific evidence to satisfy theconscience of the tribunal in the absence of evidence of amedical officer for it," he said.But, it is clear from the claimant's evidence that hetook treatment at different hospitals for his grievousinjuries, the judge said while awarding him Rs 12.29 lakhcompensation towards medical expenses, loss of income, painand sufferings and other costs incurred by him. PTI CORR GK DVDV