Doctor manhandled, hospital vandalized after death of a six-yr-old boy

Phagwara, Nov 18 (PTI) Agitated over the death of their six-year-old son, bereaved parents and their supporters Sunday allegedly vandalized a private hospital and manhandled one of its doctors, the police said.Police had to intervene and whisk away the doctor to the police station for his safety, said SHO Jatinderjit Singh of the Phagwara city police station.The doctor was manhandled, he said.Puran Singh, a resident of Mansa Devi Nagar near here, told police and newsmen that his son Harminder Singh had died due to "negligence" in treatment by the doctor of the private hospital at Hargobindnagar.Agitated parents and their supporters first refused to take the body to mortuary, demanding action against the "erring" doctor.They agreed to take the body to the mortuary only after the SHO assured them that he would do the needful.They also demanded that a board of doctors should conduct post-mortem of their son and it should be video-graphed.Harminder was hospitalised after he complained of pain, said his father.He was given glucose and a sleeping injection and discharged after sometime, he claimed."My son turned blue after reaching home and we took him back to the same doctor," he said.But he died after sometime in the hospital, alleged the distraught father. PTI CORR SUN RAXRAX