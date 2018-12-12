'Doctor Strange' director Scott Derrickson returning for sequel

Los Angeles, Dec 12 (PTI) Director Scott Derrickson is all set to return to helm the sequel to his smash-hit Marvel Studios film "Doctor Strange".According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 52-year-old director has quietly finalised a deal with Marvel for the film's sequel."Sherlock" star Benedict Cumberbatch had portrayed the eponymous superhero in Derrickson's 2016 film. The actor later reprised the role in Marvel Cinematic Universe's "Thor: Ragnarok" and "Avengers: Infinity War".Cumberbatch is expected to return for the sequel to the original.The story follows a talented neurosurgeon, Dr Stephen Strange, who, after a tragic car accident, must put ego aside and learn the secrets of a hidden world of mysticism and alternate dimensions.Actors Rachel McAdams and Benedict Wong, who played surgeon Christine Palmer and Master Wong respectively in the first part, are also expected to be back for the sequel.The studio also has started searching for a writer to pen the sequel. Derrickson had co-written the original with C. Robert Cargill and Jon Spaihts."Doctor Strange", which also featured Chiwetel Ejiofor, Mads Mikkelsen, and Tilda Swinton, had grossed over USD 670 million worldwide. PTI RB RBRB