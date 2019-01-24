'Doctor Who' season 12 shoot begins

London, Jan 24 (PTI) The shooting of "Doctor Who" season 12 is underway.The official Twitter handle of the BBC show released the first-look photo from the sets of the show on Tuesday."#DoctorWho is back in production!" read the caption of the photo, which showed lead Jodie Whittaker with castmates Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill in good spirits.The cast is currently filming in South Africa.Walsh's co-stars from his other show, "The Chase" revealed the location while accepting a National Television Award on Tuesday.Led by Whittaker's first female Time Lord, installment 11 ended last year and returned for a glimpse on a New Year's Day special.The next season of the show will not air until 2020, showrunner Chris Chibnall had confirmed earlier. PTI RDSRDS