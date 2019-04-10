Doctors attached to Delhi BJP to visit slums, connect people with Ayushman Bharat

New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) More than 40 doctors will be visiting the slums of the national capital to conduct health check-ups and connect people with the Centre's Ayushman Bharat scheme as part of a campaign of the Delhi BJP.The campaign will be launched on Friday. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has a doctors' cell, which comprises over 500 medical practitioners. Doctors from the cell, some of whom are also office-bearers of the saffron party, will be part of the campaign."They will conduct health check-ups and spread awareness about the scheme. Families with ID cards of other places will be linked to the health scheme and those with Delhi ID cards will be told how the chief minister (AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal) has not implemented the scheme in the national capital," an office-bearer of the Delhi BJP said.The campaign will initially be launched in 24 slum areas at places like Burari, Kirari, Chanakyapuri, Dallupura etc."The aim of the campaign is also to tell people how Kejriwal has been cheating them. The campaign will go on for 10-15 days," the BJP leader said.Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari has been hitting out at Kejriwal, accusing him of being an "egoist" and depriving the people of the city the benefits of the Ayushman Bharat scheme.He has also been urging the chief minister to implement the scheme in the national capital."Kejriwal is not implementing the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Delhi because of his ego. He thinks if the scheme is implemented, it will add to the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Tiwari had said earlier.In December last year, Union Health Minister J P Nadda had also urged the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi to implement the scheme, saying not only the people of the national capital, but those from other states staying here were also not getting the benefits under the initiative. PTI SLB RC