Doctor's car hits three women in central Delhi; one dead

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) A woman was killed while another two were injured after a car driven by a doctor allegedly hit them in central Delhi, police said Wednesday, adding that he was nabbed while trying to flee the spot. The accident took place Tuesday near the Rani Jhansi Road flyover. The deceased was identified as Shanno Devi while the other two who suffered injuries in the accident were Kripali Devi and Geeta, both in their 50s. Police said the locals rushed the victims to the Bara Hindu Rao Hospital, where Shanno Devi was declared brought dead while the injured women were discharged after treatment, a senior police officer said.Investigation revealed that the accident took place barely 20 metres away from the flyover when the three victims were on their way home from a factory in Sadar Bazar they worked at.The accused, identified as 47-year-old Ambuj Garg who works at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, drove away from the accident spot but was nabbed a few metres away, police said.Geeta alleged that Garg was driving the vehicle in a rash manner.Subsequently, a case was registered and he was arrested, police said, adding that no traces of alcohol were found in Garg's blood.Police said no CCTV cameras were installed in the area. PTI AMP SLBCK