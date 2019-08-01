Doctors detained while marching towards Parliament against NMC bill's passage

Specials
New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Several doctors were detained by the Delhi Police while they were marching towards Parliament on Thursday to protest the passage of the National Medical Council Bill in the Rajya Sabha. The police said protesting doctors were detained and some of them were let off later. The area around Parliament saw heavy deployment of police. The roads around it were barricaded, slowing vehicular movement in the area. PTI AMP PLB AAR
