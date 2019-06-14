Doctors in Coimbatore stage dharna against Kolkata hospital violence

Coimbatore, Jun 14 (PTI) Over 100 doctors Friday staged a dharna in front of the government hospital here to protest against the assault of a junior doctor in Kolkata. The doctors, including women, belonging to the local chapter of Indian Medical Association (IMA) and Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association raised slogans against the attack on junior doctors at a Kolkata hospital allegedly by relatives of a patient, who died at the hospital, and sought protection of the medical fraternity in the country. Holding placards such as "zero tolerance", they said doctors were living dangerously without any safety and would continue their protests till safety was ensured at workplace. The IMA had directed members of all its state branches to stage protests and wear black badges on Friday. Junior doctors in West Bengal are on strike since Tuesday demanding better security at workplace after two of their colleagues were attacked and seriously injured at the NRS Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata allegedly by relatives of a patient who died at the hospital. PTI NVM SS INDIND