Doctors in HP wear black bands in solidarity with protesting colleagues in West Bengal

Shimla, Jun 17 (PTI) Government doctors in Himachal Pradesh on Monday wore black bands to express solidarity with their protesting colleagues in West Bengal. In a meeting held at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital here at 9 am, members of the Residents Doctors Association (RDA) decided not to observe a strike to take care of the admitted patients, said IGMC RDA general secretary Dr Bhartendu Negi. But the doctors were seen wearing black bands while discharging their duties.PTI DJI SNESNE